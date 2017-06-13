Travel alert: Emergency services at scene of incident on railway near Hebden Bridge

Passengers are being warned to expect delays while emergency services respond to an incident on the rail network in West Yorkshire.

British Transport Police and paramedics are at the scene of the incident between Hebden Bridge and Burnley Manchester Road stations.

It is affecting Northern services between between Leeds and Manchester Victoria; Kirkby/Wigan Wallgate and Blackburn, and York and Blackpool North

National Rail said trains between Halifax and Rochdale/Burnley Manchester Road may be delayed, revised or cancelled.

In its latest update, it said the disruption was expected to continue until 4.30pm.

A replacement bus is running between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.