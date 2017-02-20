Tributes flood in for tragic dad after pub incident

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-one who died after an incident outside a pub on Friday night.

Dozens of bunches of flowers have been left outside The Scarborough pub on The Town, in Thornhill, following the death of the man, named locally as Jonny Binns.

Officers were called at around 8.40pm where Mr Binns, who is thought to live in the Thornhill area, was found with serious injuries.

The 32-year-old, who is understood to have a young son, was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Today the managers of The Scarborough pub - Katie Leather and her mother, Rowena Leather - paid tribute to Mr Binns, who was one of their regulars.

Katie said: “Everybody is just shocked, it just came out of nowhere.

“Stuff like this does not happen here and it’s just so sad.

“We are going to miss him, it won’t be the same without him in here.”

Rowena said: “He came in every night at tea time and was a lovely lad and well like by everybody - he was one of the most well-mannered lads we know.

“He was polite and kind and never had a bad word to say about anybody.”

Along with flowers, there were also cards and heart-felt messages left at the scene, along with Leeds United scarves - the team Mr Binns supported.

One mourner who laid flowers at the scene was Yakub Mohammed, who runs Thornhill Cars taxi company just doors down from the pub.

He said Mr Binns would regularly use his company.

Mr Mohammed said: “He was a good friend of ours and we knew him a long time, he was a good guy.

“He was always friendly and a good laugh, a bright lad.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of pounds have already been raised through a collection in The Scarborough pub which will go towards funeral costs.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances behind Mr Binns’ death.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting log number 1623 of February 17.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.