Tributes to First World War heroes in town centre parade

The 3rd Battalion The Rifles have the Freedom of Kirklees Borough which is marked by a parade in Dewsbury town centre.

A military tribute brought Dewsbury to a halt on Saturday.

Dozens of people lined the streets to see The 3rd Battalion The Rifles parade through the town centre as part of a First World War centenary commemoration.

The march followed the laying of two paving stones, at the memorial gardens on Longcauseway, honouring local soldiers Sergeant John William Ormsby and Private Horace Waller. The servicemen received the highest military honour - the Victoria Cross - 100 years ago for their bravery during battles in April 1917.