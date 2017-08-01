Two charged with murder after man died in Dewsbury

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died in Dewsbury earlier this year.
Police were called to the Scarborough Hotel at around 8.30pm on February 17, and found Jonathan Binns had been injured in a collision with a vehicle.
Mr Binns, 32, died later in hospital of his injuries.
Two men, both 20 and from Dewsbury, will appear before magistrates in Kirklees tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with murder and violent disorder.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spenborough Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.