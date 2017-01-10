UPDATE: Clubs pay tribute to former rugby league player

Two rugby league clubs have paid tribute to former player Terry Ramshaw, who died on Monday after a long illness.

Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell today issued a statement honouring tMr Ramshaw, who played five seasons with the club.

He said: “On behalf of the Featherstone club, I would like to send our sincere condolences to Terry’s family at this very sad time.

“A lot of people don’t know much about the time and effort he put in at the Travellers Saints club.

“He set the culture at such a young age for so many future stars of this great game who went on to not only play professionally but also represent their country.”

Mr Ramshaw, who died aged 74, started his playing career with Castleford Juniors before signing with the Rovers in 1960.

He debuted in the 1961-61 season and enjoyed a career highlight when they won against a touring Australian side in 1963.

After 100 games with the club, he made the move to Halifax, before being selected for Yorkshire in 1966.

The following year he moved again, signing for Bradford Northern before signing for Wakefield Trinity in August 1968.

A statement on the Belle Vue club’s website said: “He made a try scoring debut in a 31-12 home win over Salford on 24th August 1968 alongside five future ‘Hall of Famers’ - Ian Brooke, Neil Fox, Harold Poynton, Don Fox and Bob Haigh.

“He made 31 appearances in that first season, scoring another three tries and was a corner stone of the pack that were eighty minutes from Wembley, losing out to Castleford in the 1969 semi final.”

It added: “He was fine second rower forward with a fine career behind him and he lived in Pontefract for many years before his ill health.

“His son, Jason also had a fine career with Halifax and Keighley.

“The club’s thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Mr Ramshaw stayed with the club until 1971, when he left for Salford, after a Trinity career of 15 tries from 81 appearances.

He moved to Hull KR in 1975, on to Oldham in 1975, and finally to York in 1977, before retiring in 1978.

A minute’s silence will be held before the Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights game on Sunday in Mr Ramshaw’s memory.