UPDATE: Woman killed in fatal crash named by police

A 54-year-old woman who was killed in a collision in Dewsbury has been named by police.

Hamida Sidat, from Batley, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, which took place on Bradford Road at around 10.10am on Saturday.

A white BMW 420 coupe collided with Ms Sidat on the stretch of the street under the railway bridge close to the Lidl supermarket.

The car also struck a parked van and street furniture.

Two men, aged 21, and aged 20, were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have been now been released on bail.

Sergeant Carl Quinn of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and are very much continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“I would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the BMW was being driven in the moments leading up to it. ”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team by calling 101.