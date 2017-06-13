Updated: Reports of explosions after 'lorries catch fire' near bed factory in Batley

Large plumes of smoke have been spotted in Batley following reports of a series of explosions.

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club took to Twitter to warn people living close to the ground to close doors and windows after "four big explosions" nearby at 8.25pm.

The reports came after firefighters from Dewsbury Fire Station were called to Soothilll Lane, near Batley railway station, at 8.15pm.

A source at the cricket club said the fire was close to a bed factory.

The initial call was for a large vehicle that was on fire, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

He said the fire was believed to have involved more than one lorry.

"We got the call through as a large vehicle fire at 8.15pm on Soothill Lane," the spokesman said.

"They think it's a couple of HGVs (heavy goods vehicles) which caught fire or were set on fire.

"They think the explosions were the tyres or the fuel tank".

Firefighters are still at the scene.