A dog owner got the shock of her life when her chocolate Labrador gave birth to a GREEN puppy.

Two-year-old mother Milly had four male puppies and one girl during her first litter on January 26.

But gender wasn’t the only difference that marked the female puppy from her brothers because she emerged not golden like the others - but green.

The green tinge is down to over exposure to a substance called biliverdin, which can be found in the placenta.