VIDEO: Princess Royal unveils plaque at 250-year-old Batley textile firm

It was a royal occasion to remember for Batley textile firm Joshua Ellis when Princess Anne visited as part of the company’s 250th anniversary on Thursday.
Her Royal Highness was given a tour of the firm’s offices and workfloor, which produces quality cashmere material which is shipped around the world.
The Princess Royal also unveiled a special plaque and spoke of her gratitude for the visit and said that the firm’s longevity can be foundation for more success over the next century.
Watch the video above.