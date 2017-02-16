VIDEO: Princess Royal unveils plaque at 250-year-old Batley textile firm

It was a royal occasion to remember for Batley textile firm Joshua Ellis when Princess Anne visited as part of the company’s 250th anniversary on Thursday.

Her Royal Highness was given a tour of the firm’s offices and workfloor, which produces quality cashmere material which is shipped around the world.

HRH Princess Anne during her visit to Joshua Ellis in Batley.

The Princess Royal also unveiled a special plaque and spoke of her gratitude for the visit and said that the firm’s longevity can be foundation for more success over the next century.

