VIDEO: Wish comes true for Leeds Rhinos super-fan

A fundraising superstar was blown away when her favourite Leeds Rhinos player paid her a surprise visit.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan visited 10-year-old Megan Rodd at her Dewsbury home after her mum was granted a special wish as part of the Junction 32 shopping village’s Christmas Wish campaign to recognise her daughter’s extraordinary fundraising efforts.

Megan has been fundraising since the age of five, climbing Ben Nevis at just six-years-old for various charities including Teenage Cancer Trust with donations going directly to the Leeds Cancer Unit.

Last year Megan ran from Leeds to Warrington in just four days covering 60 miles bringing her fundraising total to over £7,000.

Jamie’s visit was part of Junction 32’s Christmas Wish campaign, which welcomed shoppers across the county to nominate anyone they thought was deserving of something extra special.

The outlet shopping village was inundated with wishes, granting hundreds throughout the festive season.

Shell Rodd, Megan’s mum, said: “As Megan is so heavily involved with fundraising, she rarely takes anything for herself, that’s why I made a wish for her so she could enjoy something just for herself.

“We’re Leeds Rhinos season ticket holders and Megan loves it when the players, especially Jamie, come round to say hello and sign autographs at the end of the season but it was great as this time she didn’t even have to leave the house!

“I can’t thank Junction 32 enough for organising such a fabulous morning for Megan, she filled up when she answered the door to Jamie – I’ve never seen her react like that before.

“She was beaming for the rest of the day and can’t wait to tell all her friends when she’s back at school after half term!”

The Leeds Rhinos super-fan was gifted with her very own Leeds Rhinos shirt, complete with Jamie’s name, number and autograph as well as a shopping voucher from Junction 32.

Megan, who will celebrate her eleventh birthday fundraising stateside with a 100-mile walk in New York, added: “I couldn’t believe it when I opened the door and it was Jamie!

“It was funny to have him at my house sat on the sofa. I’m a massive fan and love going to watch him play, he’s even my screensaver on my phone!”

Samantha Ward, Marketing Manager at Junction 32, said: “The wish made by Megan’s mum, Shell, really touched us all at Junction 32.

“Megan’s such a special little girl that goes above and beyond so we knew we had to pull out all the stops to give her something she truly would love, so when Shell mentioned that Megan is a huge Leeds Rhinos fan we knew just the thing.

“I want to say a special thank you to Leeds Rhinos and Jamie in particular for working with us to make Megan’s wish come true!”