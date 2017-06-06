Views sought on train station revamp

People who use a North Kirklees train station are being asked for their thoughts on the upgraded facilities.

The facilities on show at Ravensthorpe station have been given a spruce-up thanks to Northern’s Better Stations programme.

Ravensthorpe train station.

The nationwide makeover aims to improve stations throughout the network.

The train operator has now launched a survey to find out what customers think of the new facilities.

Paul Barnfield, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Our Better Stations trial gives our customers a great chance to get out, be among the first to try the new facilities, and then tell us what they think.

“We have installed a variety of facilities, including waiting shelters, seating, customer information screens and customer technology panels at the four test stations.

“Now we want to know what our customers think.

“These are, however, not the final versions.

“We want to get feedback from those who will be using them on a regular basis before we decide which versions will be rolled out to the rest of our stations.

“We have a number of options in terms of the improvements we can make to our stations and we want to ensure we give our customers a voice and take their insight into account when we make final decisions.

“So the message is clear, please get out to Ravensthorpe and let us know what you think.

“Whether it’s good or bad we want to know.”

When complete the Better Stations programme will see a combination of new or refurbished shelters and waiting rooms, new seating and new ticket vending machines.

To complete the survey, visit bit.ly/2rj69Mx.