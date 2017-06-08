West Yorkshire Police announced as National Police Twitter awards host as nominations open

West Yorkshire Police has been selected to host this year's National Police Twitter awards.

The 2017 awards will be hosted at Carr Gate, the Force's training and development facility in Wakefield, on November 24.

Chief Constable Dee Collins was awarded the Best Tweeting Senior Officer title at last year's awards.

"I am absolutely delighted West Yorkshire Police has been selected to host the Police Twitter Awards," she said.

"Twitter is a great way to highlight and inform members of the public of the varied work we do and to also show our humanity, as well as our professionalism, to residents in West Yorkshire."

Ms Collins was praised for "encouraging a mini revolution" in social media in West Yorkshire Police when she collected her award.

The force now has more than 200 Twitter accounts, ranging from individual PCSOs and neighbourhood policing teams to road traffic cops.

"Engaging with our community is a priority for the force and many of our officers use social media to do this on a daily basis," she said.

"Several West Yorkshire Police Twitter accounts are among the most followed in the country and I would like to thank members of the public for their support on social media, both locally and nationally.

"It will be exciting to host the awards at the end of the year and meet the people behind the various Police Twitter accounts across the UK."

West Yorkshire Police's Mounted Section and the Force's Dog Police Unit were also successful at last year's award, winning Best Tweeting Police Account and Best Tweeting Dog Account.

How to make a nomination

Voting opened for this year’s awards yesterday and will remain open until August 31.

To nominate, tweet the Police Twitter Awards account on the handle @policeawards, with your nomination and the category they should be considered for alongside the hashtag #poltawards.

You can also nominate on Facebook by posting the name and Twitter handle of the officer with the category they are being nominated for, or by emailing nominations to policetwitterawards@gmail.com.

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Best Tweeting Corporate Police Account

Best Tweeting Individual Police Officer

Best Tweeting Special Constable

Best Tweeting PCSO

Best Tweeting Police Horse Account

Best Tweeting Dog Account

Best Tweeting Informative Police Account

Best Tweeting Roads Policing Account

Best Tweeting Police Sergeant

Best Tweeting Senior Officer (Inspector to Chief Superintendent)

Best Tweeting Senior Office (Assistant Chief Constable to Chief Constable)

Best Informative Police Account (Not Police Officer)

The Motorola Solutions Best International Account

Best Police Staff Account

Best Aviation Account

Best Twitter Newcomer (less than 12 months on Twitter as of June 1)