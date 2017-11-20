‘Wheel of whirling fire’ amid dazzling light switch-on displays at Heckmondwike, Birstall, Dewsbury, Roberttown and Batley

Dazzling displays are in store as more North Kirklees towns switch on for Christmas this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected at Heckmondwike’s big day on Saturday, November 25, when HeckmondLIGHT celebrates the switch on with the Momentum Wheel of Whirling Fire, illuminations galore, plus a host of fun-filled activities.

In Green Park, people can explore interactive artworks made from light in all its guises - gas lamps, flames, fireworks, electric and LEDs - from 5pm to 8pm. There will also be a nostalgic blast from the past with a re-conditioned light from The Frontier club’s laser light show, rescued from a skip and restored. The fun starts from 3pm in the town’s indoor market hall, being transformed into the Maze of Curiosity with light projections, fun craft activities and live music plus a story from Father Christmas.

The event is organised by Heckmondwike Community Alliance and Creative Scene, which uses funding from Arts Council England,

Birstall Christmas lights switch on will be on Tuesday, November 28, and roads will close at 2pm with fairground rides beginning at 3pm.

The force will be with you as the event welcomes sci-fi heroes and villains Iron Man, Darth Vader, Storm Troopers, an Ewok, Luke Skywalker and even Boba Fett. Santa will be in his Grotto in the library from 3pm to 5pm where he will be giving out small free gifts.

At 5.45pm he will return in his sleigh befofe making his way to the lights switch on point for about 6pm. Throughout the day there will be displays by dancers from Chris Beaumont’s school of dance and a light show from Kirklees Creative Scene. The lights switch on will take place at 6.15pm, turned on by the amazing Iron Man and the Hulk. Dewsbury’s switch-on is scheduled for November 29 and Roberttown on December 1.

Batley’s Christmas Lights switch-on is on Friday, December 2.