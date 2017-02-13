Wheelwright Grammar School boys could be honoured with blue plaques

Two celebrated Dewsbury-born mathematicians could be honoured with a pair of blue heritage plaques at the town’s railway station.

Wheelwright Grammar School pupils Tom Kilburn and Leslie Fox made big contributions to the worlds of computer science and numerical analysis respectively.

The blue plaques, which would be part of a national scheme to commemorate the achievements of people with a connection to the place that the tribute is situated, would be placed at the entrance of the Wellington Road station.

Applicant Michael Heylings said: “Tom Kilburn was a world-renown pioneer computer engineer who commuted in the 1940s by train from Dewsbury to Manchester University from this station.

“Leslie Fox was also born and educated in Dewsbury at the same school as Tom Kilburn.

“He became Oxford University’s first professor of numerical analysis (using computer technology pioneered by Tom Kilburn) and promoted industrial collaboration between universities and British industry.”

Mr Fox died in 1992 and Mr Kilburn passed away in 2001.

Kirklees Council planners will decide whether to approve the plaque idea.

To look through the proposals, visit http://kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/detail.aspx?id=2017%2f90425