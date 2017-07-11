Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Dewsbury

A woman has been charged with attempted murder today following a stabbing in Dewsbury.

Police were called to Gladstone Court at around 4.30am on Sunday and found a woman, 24, with stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries and her condition was today described as serious but stable.

Officers have now charged a 25-year-old woman with attempted murder following the stabbing.

Shauna Littlewood, of Gladstone Court, Dewsbury, will appear at Huddersfield Magistrates Court this morning.