Yorkshire families wanted to go back in time and sample food through the ages

A TV company is looking for local families to take part in a new series which charts the British diet down the decades.

BBC Two's Back in Time for Tea is the follow-up to the Bafta-nominated Back in Time for Dinner, which followed a family as they ate popular dishes from various periods of British history cooked using equipment available at the time.

Around three million viewers a week tuned in to watch the show, which immersed its participants in eras such as the Swinging Sixties, complete with other social and material trappings of the period.

Families taking part have the chance to gain a unique insight into the lives of working people in the north over the past 150 years, with their daily diet being the focal point.

The production team are seeking a Yorkshire family with two or more children aged over eight for filming during the summer holidays and October half-term.

If you're interested in applying, email backintime@walltowall.co.uk for more information.