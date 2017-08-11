Young people in Dewsbury streets sleep out to raise awareness of Batley homeless project

A group of 17 young people will be spending the night sleeping of the streets of Dewsbury next Tuesday night to raise awareness of a project which helps homeless people.

They will be sleeping outside Dewsbury Town Hall as parts of the Leeds NCS programme to raise awareness of the Batley Homeless Project.

The project aims to reduce the stigma regarding homelessness, and the young people will hand out hot food and care packs to those living below the poverty line.

Additionally, it is the project’s goal to provide showering facilities with any extra money raised, with project staff nd volunteers already taking part in after other fundraising activities such as bag packing and bucket collecting.

Eve Carcas of the project said: “We sincerely hope that we can make an impact in our local community and help to make a difference to those who need it.”