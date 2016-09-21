LETTER: Come and celebrate minister’s return to Kirklees

Reverend Gordon Smethurst was ordained and became the Minister of Providence Place United Reformed Church on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton 50 years ago.

In celebration of this landmark, he is returning to the Spen Valley.

The congregation of Providence Place have since moved to join Grove URC on Oxford Road in Gomersal and Reverend Smethurst is preaching there this Sunday, September 25 at 10.30am.

An invitation is given to all who wish to join us in welcoming Gordon back to the area.

Sent by Mrs J M Scaife of Oxford Walk, Gomersal