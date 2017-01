I see that the Queen has once again demonstrated her concern for her subjects by cancelling a Christmas train trip for fear of infecting fellow travellers with her cold germs.

If only more sniffling members of the general public could do the same.

Maybe they would realise that ‘coughs and sneezes spread diseases’ and do likewise - especially at this time of year.

God bless you, Ma’am!

John Eoin Douglas, via email