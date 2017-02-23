LETTER: Kirklees’ streets require a good spring clean

Now that I’m retired I have more time to get around our area on foot and by car which means no more commuting for me.

As a downside to this, I am disgusted by the amount of rubbish strewn over any open green space.

I have no idea who these people are who sling stuff out of their car windows or dump stuff on any bit of grassland, but surely it can not be beyond the wit of man (or councils) to do something about it?

Here are a few suggestions to our esteemed council to get the ball rolling: Inter-faith school groups; Adopt a street or area and keep it clean; Young offenders in litter-picking chain gangs; Teaching of civic pride in our schools.

In my opinion, the top car park in Heckmondwike, Webster Hill in Dewsbury (opposite Harrison lighting) and the ‘mad mile’ are the three rubbish hotspots.

Perhaps readers could nominate some more locations.

This will save Kirklees Council staff from venturing outside of Huddersfield.

After all, if North Kirklees is to become an investment hub for the performing arts, then we have to give any visitors a good impression.

Not the impression that we live in a some sort of third world, litter-strewn enclave.

R Spreadbury, Liversedge