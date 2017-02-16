LETTER: Libraries are vital and need to be protected

I am more than unhappy about the proposed cuts to Kirklees libraries outlined recently.

The cuts, if approved, allows only £2.2million for all our local libraries.

This is not enough money for a service that provides so much to local communities.

Many libraries host social activities that help disadvantaged people, the old and the lonely and as such should have help from some portion of the social care budget.

All library services are free or inexpensive to use.

Libraries provide disabled access and a warm, safe and inclusive environment open to all ages.

Cleckheaton Library has a well-used children’s section, teen room, meeting rooms, free wi-fi, work club, basic IT lessons, reading groups, creative writing, craft groups and more.

The library also has a wide range of printed books, audio books, large-print books and DVDs.

I am particularly concerned that these well-used facilities may be further impaired by opening for less hours.

I urge our local councillors to adequately fund Kirklees’ libraries.

If they understand the wide role that local libraries play in the social life of the community, then this would happen.

Sent by Richard Taylor, Booth Street, Cleckheaton