Cleckheaton and Townville play out bizarre Premier Division tie

CAlculators were at the ready and there was a good deal of head-scratching for scorers and umpires alike when three of last Saturday’s All Rounder Bradford Premier League matches were decided on the newly introduced Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

The most confusing game came at Townville, who were involved in a bizarre tie against Cleckheaton.

Cleckheaton made 220-9 from their full 50 overs as opening batsman Nick Lindley made a superb 110, in an innings containing five sixes and 11 fours.

Jack Hughes (4-35) and Conor Harvey (3-60) were the pick of the bowlers for Townville.

Tea was taken at 5.05pm but it was 6.30pm before play resumed as lengthy discussions between the umpires, scorers and players took place to clarify the revised Townville target.

It was finally agreed that Townville would require 177 to win from 36 overs.

Hughes top scored with 35, while Richie Bresnan struck 23 not out to take Townville close to victory.

Qaisar Ashraf (3-38) and Curtis Free (3-56) impressed for Cleckheaton but with the home side requiring six off the final over, captain John Wood stepped up and produced a terrific final six balls that cost just five runs. He also claimed the wicket of Jack Hebden as Townville closed on 176-9 and the game ended in a tie.

Two other Premier Division games were also decided on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method as Pudsey St Lawrence moved up to third place after they recorded a 92-run win away to bottom team Batley.

Opener Mark Robertshaw put a run of low scores behind him with an impressive 133.

Robertshaw struck two sixes and 14 fours and was joined in a third-wicket stand of 156 by Barrie Frankland (70).

There were also useful additions from Charlie Best (35) and Chris Marsden (32) as St Lawrence batted their full 50 overs and reached 324-6.

Muhammad Shanawaz was the pick of the Batley bowlers with 4-63.

Batley were faced with a revised target of 279 from 40 overs and finished on 187-7.

Mohammad Khan led the way with 86, which included 11 fours and a six.

Aqsad Ali chipped in with 23 but Batley were restricted to 187-7 as Josh Wilson (3-48) and Tom Hudson (3-21) ensured St Lawrence secured the victory which took them back into third place, six points off leaders Hanging Heaton.

Woodlands suffered their second-successive defeat when they went down by six wickets to Bradford & Bingley in a third match decided by DLS.

Paceman Jack Hartley caused problems as he took 6-85 and Woodlands were reduced to 104-9.

Only a last-wicket stand of 61 between Elliot Richardson (39) and Jack McGahan (27no) enabled them to reach 165.

Woodlands were finally bowled out at the start of the 37th over but in another strange outcome, Bingley were set a revised target of 162 in 36 overs.

Joe Greaves (43), Jack Edgar (39) and Gareth Phillips (31) all made useful contributions and although Bingley lost four wickets, they edged home with just one ball to spare.

Defeat saw Woodlands slip to fifth place, while Binley moved 19 points clear of second-bottom Pudsey Congs.