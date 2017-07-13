Cleckheaton face fight for survival

CLECKHEATON are gearing up for a fight for survival in the All Rounder Bradord Premier League ahead of what could be a key round of matches in the battle against the drop.

Cleckheaton’s defeat to local rivals Woodlands last Saturday saw them drop to third-bottom in the table and are now just six points above Batley.

John Wood’s Moorenders face a tough trip to high flying Farsley on Saturday with the Red Lane side aiming to keep the presure on leaders Hanging Heaton.

With bottom side Pudsey Congs visiting second-bottom Batley, defeat for Cleck could see them slip into the relegation zone come Saturday evening.

Ian Nicholson made a battling 63 for the Moorenders last week but was unable to prevent his side slipping to a four-wicket defeat.

East Bierley are 20 points better off than Cleck in ninth place and they welcome Woodlands to South View Road for another intriguing derby.

Woodlands, who have booked their place in the Heavy Woollen Cup final next month, lie 16 points behind Hanging Heaton in third place and will look to keep the pressure on against inconsistent Bierley.

Scholes remain 12 points clear at the top of Championship One as they look to make a quick return to the top flight.

James Stansfield’s side have won 11 of their opening 12 games but are finding tough opposition from Wrenthorpe, in second, and third placed Methley.

Scholes still have Wrenthorpe to play twice, including a trip to Bragg Lane End on the final day of the season.

Scholes will aim to maintain their advantage when they host bottom side Birstall, who have yet to register a league win.

Methley, 18 points behind Scholes, play host to mid-table Gomersal on Saturday, when Wrenthorpe face Baildon.

Hartshead Moor’s charge towards the Championship Two title was checked last Saturday when Liversedge inflicted their first defeat of the season.

Moor bounced straight back when they defeated Buttershaw St Paul’s to reach the Jack Hampshire Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Despite last week’s blip, Hartshead remain 52 points clear at the top of the table as they prepare to host third placed Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Liversedge are up to fourth place, just eight points outside the promotion places, and will look to build on their superb win against the leaders when they travel to Brighouse.