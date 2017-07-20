Cleckheaton try to improve fortunes

CLECKHEATON are gearing up for a crucial fortnight which looks set to shape the remainder of their All Rounder Bradford Premier League season.

The Moorenders slipped into the relegation zone last Saturday following a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of new leaders Farsley and they now face sides either side of them in the table in their next two matches.

Cleckheaton entertain Batley on Saturday having seen the men from Mount Pleasant jump above them last week with victory over Pudsey Congs.

Cleckheaton then face a trip to bottom side Congs in their next match on July 29.

Cleck were pushed all the way on their trip to Batley on May 13 as the home side finished agonisingly one run short when chasing 234 to win.

John Wood hit a magnificent 122 in that game and the Moorenders will look for inspiration from their captain after they were bowled out for just 75 at Farsley last week.

Woodlands already have a Heavy Woollen Cup final appearance to look forward to next month and will now look to launch a serious title challenge on Farsley and Hanging Heaton.

Woodlands lie third in the table, nine points behind Farsley as they embark on a key fortnight in their season.

Woodlands make the trip to champions Pudsey St Lawrence on Saturday bidding to inflict a fifth defeat of the season on the home side.

The following week, Woodlands host second placed Hanging Heaton as the title race begins to intensify.

Woodlands overcame East Bierley by seven wickets last week after Chris Brice claimed 7-17 to help dismiss the their local rivals for 100.

Bierley are fourth-bottom, 21 points above the drop zone and they welcome Farsley to South View Road on Saturday.

Scholes’ Championship One promotion hopes suffered a set back last week when they lost to bottom side Birstall, allowing Wrenthorpe to draw level at the top of the table and third placed Methley to close within five points.

Scholes travel to another struggling side, Bankfoot, on Saturday looking to bounce back and stay top of the table.

Gomersal slipped to a 105-run defeat against Morley last week and lie sixth in the table.

Gomersal entertain Morley, the side immediately above them in the standings, with 51 points currently seperating the two sides.