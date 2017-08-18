Cooper hits impressive century to earn victory

Have your say

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow all-rounder Paul Cooper was in top form as his side defeated Windhill & Daisy Hill by 83 runs in the Allrounder Bradford League Conference last Saturday.

Cooper made an impressive 118, an innings which included seven sixes and 10 fours, as he helped Heckmondwike post a decent total of 260.

Usman Qureshi chipped in with 33 as Byron Greenwood picked up 4-49.

Windhill were all out for 177 with Alex Antoine impressing again with 66 from 40 balls.

Greenwood chipped in with 34 but that man Cooper followed up by taking 3-33 to cap a superb afternoon’s work and seal a win which leaves Heckmondwike eighth in the table on 172 points.

Wakefield St Michaels are nine points clear at the top following an eight-wicket victory over Crossbank Methodists.

Joe Finnigan is proving to be a key figure in Wakefield St Michael’s bid to win the title.

He began by taking 5-21 as Crossbank were dismissed for 111 and followed up by making an unbeaten 71 as St Michael’s eased to victory.

East Ardsley lie second after being awarded last week’s game, following Brook Walton’s withdrawal from the league.

Ardsley hold a 12-point lead over Great Preston, who defeated Rodley by 88 runs.

James Marston (74) helped Great Preston to make 250-7 before bowling out Rodley for 162.