Cooper maintains impressive start to year for Heckmondwike and Carlinghow

Paul Cooper produced a match winning performance for the second week running as he helped Heckmondwike and Carlinghow defeat Brook Walton by four runs in a cracking game.

Cooper top scored with 69 in the Heckmondwike innings and was supported by Khurram Shehzad (46) as they made 233-7.

Alwyn Dyke took 4-58 and then played a big part in the Brook Walton run chase, making 68.

Connor Fisher made 90 as Brook Walton threatened to chase down the total but Cooper capped a fine all-round display by claiming 5-54 as the visitors were bowled out for 232 with two balls of their innings remaining.

Gildersome also recorded their second win of the season when they raced to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists.

Crossbank had earned a terrific Heavy Woollen Cup win over Rastrick the previous Sunday but are yet to win in the league after Ashley Marsh (5-34) and Arshan Jan (4-29) combined to skittle them out for 69.

Simon Denton (34no) offered Crossbank’s only resistance to the new-ball bowlers.

Shoaib Rehman (30) ensured that Gildersome had few problems reaching their target.

East Ardsley and Great Preston lead the way on 38 points each after victories over Windhill and Rodley respectively.

Azaad are a fifth side to have won both games after defeating East Leeds.