Crossbank face home tie in Heavy Woollen Cup debut

Crossbank Methodists will make their debut in England’s oldest cricket competitions in 2017 and were handed a home tie against Raistrick in last Wednesday’s Heavy Woollen Cup first round draw.

The Huddersfield League side visit Crossbank’s Rumbolds ground on Sunday April 23.

Gomersal entertain Morley in what should prove a tasty derby clash with a local Bradford League guaranteed a place in the second round, while Hanging Heaton entertain Spen Victoria.

Bradford League side Scholes welcome Buttershaw St Pauls to New Popplewell Lane, 2015 winners Woodlands entertain Yeadon and East Bierley travel to Hoylandswaine, beaten finalists for the past two seasons.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers travel to top flight Huddersfield League side Scholes, Moorlands host Slaithwaite and Birstall travel to Skelmanthorpe, while holders New Farnley begin their defence away to Shepley.

The Heavy Woollen and second team Crowther Cup competition first rounds will be played on different Sundays for the first time this season.

The Heavy Woollen second round ties are scheduled be played on Sunday May 14, the third round on June 11 and semi-finals on July 19.

Hanging Heaton’s Bennett Lane will stage the Heavy Woollen Cup final, which is scheduled to be played Sunday August 6.

Heavy Woollen Cup first round (Sunday April 23): Moorlands v Slaithwaite, Skelmanthorpe v Birstall, Treeton v Wakefield Thornes, Hanging Heaton v Spen Victoria, Scholes (HL) v Mirfield PC, Shepley v New Farnley, Whitley Hall v Ossett, Hoylandswaine v East Bierley, Woodlands v Yeadon, Scholes (BL) v Buttershaw St Paul’s, Methley v Barkisland, Cawthorne v Townville, Crossbank Methodists v Raistrick, Wrenthorpe v Great Preston, Gomersal v Morley. Bye: Kirkburton.

Crowther Cup First round (Sunday May 14): Mirfield PC v Scholes (HL), New Farnley v Shepley, Ossett v Whitley Hall, Buttershaw St Paul’s v Scholes (BL), Townville v Cawthorne, Raistrick v Crossbank Methodists, Great Preston v Wrenthorpe, Morley v Gomersal .

Byes: Moorlands, Birstall, Wakefield Thornes, Hanging Heaton, East Bierley, Woodlands, Methley, Kirkburton.

Second round: Sunday June 11.

Quarter-finals: Sunday July 9.

Semi-finals: Dates to be agreed between competting clubs.

Final: Monday August 29 (noon).