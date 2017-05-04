East Bierley spring surprise as Woodlands take derby honours

East Bierley sprang a surprise as they defeated New Farnley by three wickets to claim a first win in the All Rounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday.

Visitors Bierley exercised their right to bowl first at Lawns Lane but only opener Martin Andersson (29) looked at ease with the bowling attack as New Farnley were dismissed for 109 in 41.2 overs

Leg spinner Amar Rashid returned excellent figures of 5-5 in just four overs.

It proved a spinners’ wicket and East Bierley also had a wobble in the middle of their innings against the off spin of James Middlebrook (4-27) before Shaaiq Choudary guided them to their target with an unbeaten 35.

It was an excellent response by Bierley, who had scored over 650 in two games over the opening weekend only to suffer defeats in the league and Heavy Woollen Cup.

Woodlands are also among the early pace setters after they claimed the derby bragging rights with a 147-run win over Cleckheaton.

Solid contributions from Jackson (48), Liam Collins (48), Elliot Richardson (47no) and Jamie Pickering (40) enabled them to build an impressive total of 268-8.

Cleckheaton’s new overseas player Qaisar Ashraf picked up 3-51 on his debut but it was one of few bright moments for the Moorenders.

Opener Nick Lindley was Cleckheaton’s chief contributor with 32, with number nine batsman Sam Wilson (27) the only other player to seriously trouble the scorers in a disappointing 121 all out.

Spinner Chris Brice (3-19) and paceman Mark Lawson (3-36) were the chief wicket takers.

The maximum points Woodlands claimed sees them move onto 37 points after two games, level with Farsley, who have signalled their early intentions to be among the mix with back to back victories, their latest against Pudsey Congs.

Congs lost two of their key top order batsmen in the close season and their woes continued as they crashed to their second-successive heavy defeat.

Congs, who had been dismissed for 88 in their opening day defeat by Woodlands, were rolled over for 80 by the in-form Farsley attack as they were beaten by six wickets.

Chris Henry (4-30) and Mustafa Rafique (3-28) did much if the damage as only opener James Ford (25) and veteran Barbar Butt (25) offered any resistance.

Farsley required just 20.3 overs to race to their target for the loss of four wickets.

Under the new Bradford League points system, this allowed Farsley to pick up 18 points from the win.