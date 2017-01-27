Athletico seal crucial win in battle against Spen Valley League relegation

Athletico moved off the foot of the Spen Valley League Premier Division following a 4-3 win away to Girlington in the battle of the bottom two sides.

Mohammed Qasim, Kamran Khan and Abdul Tahir struck for Girlington but it wasn’t enough to prevent a sixth defeat of the season as Athletico secured victory through goals from Mohammed Raaj, Quendrim Emini, Dhanyal Hussain and Mahine Malik.

George Healey remain eight points clear at the top of Division One after they battled out a 3-3 draw with second placed Inter Batley.

Simon Moore, Reece Scholes and Ben Aparicio struck for George but Inter secured a point thanks to a Haroon Laher brace plus an own goal.

Joe Hampshaw hit a hat-trick, while Shane Thornton and Jemil Bhatti struck a brace apiece in Howden Clough’s 7-4 win over Savile Town, who replied through Zubair Hussain, Rafaqat Hussain and Hamzah Hussain.

Palestino picked up a fifth successive win in Group B of the Spen Valley Memorial Trophy as they overcame Marsh 5-1.

Jamie Chadwick hit a brace, while Abdul Qayum, Zubair Khan and Paddy Mumbley also netted, with Mark Wigley replying.

Savile United are level on 15 points with Palestino after Uzair Kola, Abdul Jabber Ibrahim, Faisal Adam, Toseef Suleman and Abdul Karim Mahmood found the net in a 5-0 victory over Dewsbury West Side.