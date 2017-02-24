Birstall return to top of Premier ahead of crucial clash with Fisher

Birstall Cricket Club climbed to the top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division after they won 6-1 against bottom side Heckmondwike Sports Club.

Eliott Williams led the way with a hat-trick for Birstall, with Jonny Beverley hitting a brace and Ryan Kerragher also finding the net.

Kieran Senior scored for Heckmondwike in a result that sees Birstall lead the table by two points, although second placed St John Fisher have four games in hand.

The top two sides meet in a crucial game at St John Fisher School this Sunday, while the reigning champions seem certain to be playing midweek games when the light improves.

They still have seven league fixtures remaining and saw last Sunday’s Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup tie away to Woodkirk Valley postponed.

Fisher are still chasing the treble and meet AFC Chickenley in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi-final at Overthorpe Sports on March 26.

Oliver Rounding netted both goals as Mirfield Town moved third in the Premier Division after a 2-1 win over seventh placed Navigation.

Mirfield remain six points behind Fisher having played two games more but have a cup semi-final to look forward to.

Linthwaite maintained their 100 per cent record in the Championship, winning 4-1 at Overthope Sports Club.

Tom Ramsden put the home side in front but a hat-trick from Tyrone Gay, which included two penalties, plus one from Connor Beaumont sent Linthwaite eight points clear at the top.

Linthwaite have now scored 100 goals in 12 league games in a dominant season and will be crowned champions with victory over second placed Slip Inn in their next match on Sunday March 5.

Linthwaite meet Mirfield Town in the other Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi on March 5 in what should prove a keen test of their Premier credentials.

Slip Inn Hounds lost further ground on the leaders when they were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Hanging Heaton Cricket Club.

Heaton have taken four points from the high fliers this season having won 3-2 in December.

James Keen, Tristan Batley-Kyle and Tom Wigglesworth were the Hanging Heaton scorers as they signed off their campaign in impressive fashion and have secured their highest league finish since being formed four years ago.

Adam Hill hit the game’s only goal as Wellington Westgate beat bottom side St John Fisher Reserves 1-0 to remain in fifth place.