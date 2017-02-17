Chickenley climb Premier table following third straight success

AFC CHICKENLEY continued their revival in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division with a third straight victory last week.

Chickenley have been the only top flight side to have played games over the past three weeks and a hat-trick of wins has seen them move from second-bottom to the lofty heights of third place in the Premier table.

Their latest success saw them beat Navigation 2-1 with goals from Shaun Doran and Michael Chadwick.

St Josh Fisher continue to lead the Premier Division as they chase a treble and they travel to Woodkirk Valley in the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup quarter-final this Sunday.

Wet weather meant a total of just five matches were played in the entire league last week.

Wellington Westgate moved up to fifth place in the Championship after winning 11-3 at home to The Yorkshireman, who have completed their league programme and will finish the season in seventh place.

Battyeford played their 16th and final game at the end of January and lie second-bottom on 11 points but St John Fisher Reserves — who have yet to pick up a single point — have five games remaining, starting at home to Wellington this Sunday.

Scholes Athletic continue to lead the way in Division One after James Mortimer and Dean Commins both netted in a 2-1 win over Birstall St Patricks, who had Greg Churchward on target.

Roberttown Rovers lie in second spot after Matthew Bolton, Dean Vernon and Reiss Brook scored in a 3-1 win at Old Bank WMC, who replied through Sam Womersley.

Roberttown are one of several sides to be awarded the points following FC Liversedge’s resignation from the league and they are a point behind Scholes with a game in hand.

Roberttown have the chance to take over at the top this Sunday when they travel to Raveswharfe.

The only game in Division Two saw two of the top three sides battle it out in a fierce game at Overthorpe Park.

Tom Hirst put Overthorpe Sports Reserves 1-0 up following a mistake by the Westgate 23 goalkeeper, but goals from Steven Swift and Jake Fawcett saw Westgate lead at half-time.

Swift was sent off early in the second half and Overthorpe capitalised with goals from Matty Thorpe, Dominic Simpson, James Goodall and Michael Hutton.

Hirst bagged his second goal near the end to secure a 6-2 win and send Overthorpe three points clear at the top of the table, with Westgate seven points behind in third place but with a game in hand on the top two.