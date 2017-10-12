Chickenley edge out Birstall CC to pick up first points of season

AFC Chickenley picked up their first points of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division season as they edged a seven goal thriller 4-3 away to Birstall CC.

Victory saw Chickenley move off the foot of the table, to be replaced by St John Fisher, while they are now just a point behind Birstall.

Fisher have lost several players from last season’s championship winning side and they suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to the pretenders for their crown, Huddersfield side Linthwaite.

Fisher have taken just a point from their opening five matches, while Linthwaite have now won their opening four matches and have already opened up a five-point lead at the top and are the only unbeaten side in the top flight.

Navigation lost ground on the leaders as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Roberttown Rovers and this allowed Mirfield Town to move level on seven points with them in second place after they earned an impressive 5-2 win away to FC Walkers Hounds.

A Huddersfield trio of Deighton WMC, Clifton Rangers and Wike Works lead the way in the Championship having all won their opening three matces.

Deighton moved top on goal difference after thrashing Scholes Athletic 9-1, while Clifton were not in action.

Wike Works won 3-1 away to Overthorpe Sports, while Mount Pleasant also have nine points and are fourth having played a game more then the unbeaten trio.

Mount Pleasant maintained the pressure with a 7-4 win over Wellington Westgate.

Old Bank WMC earned a second win in three games as they inflicted a 10-1 reverseal on Hanging Heaton CC, while Ravenswharfe were 8-1 victors over The Yorkshireman.

Inter Batley lead the way in Division One, three points clear of Birstall St Patricks, after a 3-1 win over St Ignatius.

Birstall were edged out 1-0 away to Battyeford, who have won both their league matches to be played.

Battyeford’s latest win ended St Pats’ 100 per cent record in a tight contest.

Linthwaite Reserves picked up their first points of the season at the fourth attempt, as they defeated Wike Horse 3-1, while Clifton Rangers Reserves were 3-1 winners away to Snowdown.