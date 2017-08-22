Christiansen praises departing Leeds United player Bridcutt

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has admitted it was with reluctance that the club let midfielder Liam Bridcutt join Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee today.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-year deal and could make his debut against his Leeds at the City Ground on Saturday.

The Scottish international joined the Whites on loan from Sunderland during the 2015/-6 season and went on to sign a permanent deal with the club last summer, wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions during his 53 appearances.

United boss Christiansen has been unable to find room in his starting line-up for Bridcutt this season with several quality midfielders at the club, but he praised the attitude of the departing player.

He said: “He is a player that I like, especially for his attitude.

“He goes hard in training and has always given 100% but we have a lot of players here who play in his position and this is why we have all made this decision.

“I can understand him wanting to go and play games and I wish him all the best for the future.”