Crackenedge ease to Callaghan Cup victory

Crackenedge eased into the Wakefield League’s Jim Callaghan Cup second round with a 5-0 win away to White Swan last Saturday.

Fox and Hounds slipped to 11th place in Division One after they suffered a 4-3 defeat away to leaders FC Prince.

Fox and Hounds trailed 3-1 at half-time but fought back with a Tom Ramsden brace and a further goal by Craig Bentley but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

AFC Heckmondwike are level with Waterloo at the top of Division Two after they earned a 3-1 win over Snydale Athletic Reserves.

Courtney March and Ashley Parkinson (two) helped Heckmondwike secure a seventh win in eight league outings.

Thornhill United edged out local rivals Dewsbury Westside 2-1 with Ashley Edmundson and Samuel Haigh scoring either side of half-time.

Howden Clough bowed out of the Wakefield League Cup, going down 6-2 at home to Crofton Sports Reserves.

Clough trailed 4-0 at half-time and although Joseph Hampshaw bagged a second half brace, Crofton added another two goals to take the spoils.

n Hunsworth earned only their second win of the season in West Riding County Amateur League Division One when they edged out Steeton Reserves 4-3.

Liam Gowan continued his good form as he bagged a brace, while Thomas Taylor and Richard Adjal also struck to secure Hunsworth’s win.