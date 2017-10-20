Crown and Crackenedge hit double figures

Crown Gawthorpe and Crackenedge both hit double figures on their way to emphatic victories in the Wakefield League Premier Division last Saturday.

Crown thrashed bottom side Pontefract Town 10-1 to pick up their second win in five league games.

Crackenedge went even better as they hammered Eastmoor 14-0, despite having two players sent off.

Crackenedge only led 4-0 at half-time but they struck another 10 without reply as Domninic Simpson ended with six goals.

Scott Lightowler (three), Adam Williams (two), James Blaine, Matthew Bolton and Reiss Brook also scored.

AFC Heckmondwike moved within two points of Division Two leaders Waterloo after they overcame AFC Sheaf 4-2.

Lewis Boddy and Simon Moore bagged a brace apiece as Heckmondwike earned a sixth win from seven games.

Dewsbury Westside suffered an 8-2 defeat away to AFC Thornes, Howden Clough lost 12-0 away to Horbury Athletic, while Overthorpe Sports went down 6-2 at Nostell MW.

Thornhill United sprang an upset as they defeated Ossett Dynamoes 5-4 after extra time in a cracking Jim Callaghan Cup first round tie.

The sides were locked 2-2 at half-time and 4-4 after 90 minutes before Thornhill won it in extra time.

Richard Denison, Ashley Edmundson, Luke Teece, Ryan Pickup and Aron Kennedy were the Thornhill scorers.