Fisher and Woodkirk bow out of West Riding County Sunday Cup

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League’s representation in this season’s West Riding County Cup is over after St John Fisher and Woodkirk Valley bowed out at the quarter-final stage last weekend.

Fisher put up a brave effort but went down 5-3 away to Carrington, while Woodkirk were left to rue injuries to key players as they lost 3-0 at Hope Inn Whites.

Wet weather took its toll on the Heavy Woollen League programme last Sunday as a host of waterlogged pitches saw many games postponed.

Chickenley have taken advantage of the inactivity of their rivals over the last fortnight to move clear of the relegation zone.

They followed up victory over bottom side Heckmondwike Sports the previous week, with a 5-2 win over fourth placed Mirfield Town in the only Premier Division game to survive.

Tim Clarke fired a hat-trick for Chickenley with Shaun McDaid and Michael Chadwick also finding the net as they moved up to fifth place and are now five points clear of second-bottom Woodman Batley Carr.

Phil Scoulier and Oliver Rounding replied for Mirfield, who stay sixth.

Slip Inn Hounds remain in second place in the Championship after they won 8-4 at home to Clifton Rangers.

Daniel Stocker and Conor Woodruff both hit braces for Slip Inn with Carl Sykes, Jamie Arundel, Ben Burnett and an own goal completing the tally.

Linthwaite lead the division by six points over Slip Inn and are also through to the West Riding County Sunday Trophy semi-finals following their 10-0 thrashing of Eccleshill United.

In a pulsating game at Ings Lane, Overthorpe Sports Club and Wellington Westgate shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Andy Bates, Jack Allerton and a Lee Brook penalty accounted for Overthorpe’s goals, with Wellington replying through a Paul Pyke brace plus one from Brett McDonagh.

Elsewhere The Yorkshireman won 3-2 at bottom side St John Fisher Reserves.

Roberttown Rovers maintained their two point lead at the top of Division One after Adam Williams netted in a 1-1 draw with second placed Scholes Athletic.

In the only other game played Old Bank WMC kept hold of fourth place after Joe Green, Liam Ramsden, Elliott Walker and Robert Evans all netted in a 4-0 win at Birstall St Patricks.

Wire Works moved back to the top of Division Two after a 5-5 draw with Dewsbury United.

Nolan St Hilaire (two), Davendeep Randhawa, Craig Smith and Michael Pell netted for Wire with Danny Laidlaw (brace), Jamie Beever, Callum Davison and Jack Smith replying.