Fisher and Woodkirk fly Heavy Woollen flag in WR County Cup

St John Fisher, Woodkirk Valley and Wellington Wesgate are flying the Heavy Woollen Sunday League flag in the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup.

Woodkirk were the only local winners in last week’s third round after Fisher and Wellington received walkovers.

Christy Woods hit a double as Woodkirk earned a 4-2 win over Ventus United with James Tesseyman and Jonny Downey bagging the others.

Fisher were handed a walkover as Heckmondwike Sports forfeited their tie at the 11th hour and they face a last 16 clash at home to Huddersfield-based Heavy Woollen Championship side Wellington on Sunday January 8.

Fisher have now had their last three cup ties postponed after also receiving a walkover in their Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup game at Mount Pleasant, while their Brook Butler clash at Slip Inn was called off due to a frozen pitch and has been rearranged for December 18.

Max Vernon struck for Birstall Cricket Club but they lost 4-1 against HT Sports.

Saville Arms are the only local side left in the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy after they won 5-1 at home to Swillington Welfare.

Saville Arms will now travel to Kirk Deighton Rangers in the fourth round on January 8.

There are two other Heavy Woollen representatives through to the last 16 as Linthwaite maintained their unbeaten run in all competitions with an 11-0 win over Old Pond, while Slip Inn Hounds also won, 8-0 away at Shepherds Arms.

Scholes Athletic lost 7-1 against Kirk Deighton Rangers and Westgate 23 went down 4-2 at home to Old Ball, while Clifton Rangers A lost 5-1 at home to Halton.

Mirfield Town climbed to second place in the Heavy Woollen Premier Division after demolishing Birkenshaw 11-2.

Michael Rounding and Adam Brown both hit hat-tricks for Town with Oliver Rounding (two), Thomas Doran, Niall Raymond and Chris Meeson completing the tally.

Mirfield are four points behind leaders St John Fisher having played the same number of matches.

Nathan Foster scored twice for Birkenshaw but they are second bottom, five points above Heckmondwike having played three games more.

AFC Chickenley climbed out of the drop zone as they won 4-1 at Woodman Batley Carr.

Sean Housecroft bagged a brace for Chickenley, who also had Shaun McDaid and David O’Keefe also on the score sheet.

Greg Snowdon hit Woodman’s consolation.