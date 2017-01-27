Fisher return to top of Premier after success over Mirfield Town

St John Fisher climbed back to the top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League last weekend thanks to a hard fought 2-1 win over fourth placed Mirfield Town.

With pervious leaders Birstall Cricket Club going down 6-2 at home to Woodkirk Valley, Fisher are a point clear at the top and have three games in hand.

Woodkirk could yet emerge as Fisher’s biggest threat to them retaining the league title as they are nine points behind but have played two games fewer than the leaders.

This Sunday could prove key in the title race as Fisher entertain second placed Birstall, while Woodkirk host Mirfield Town, who are level on 15 points but have played two games more than Valley.

Steve Wales followed up his brace for Liversedge on Saturday with a goal for Fisher, who also had Dominic Riordan on target as they picked up an eighth win from nine league outings.

Gibril Bojang was on the scoresheet for Town.

Woodkirk Valley had Jonny Downey, Scott Love, Mark McDermott, Christy Woods and an own goal among their scorers against Birstall, who replied through Jonny Beverley and Joe Lyttle but were unable to prevent a third loss as they were knocked off top spot.

Saville Arms booked their place in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy semi-finals as they beat Dewsbury United 6-0.

Saul Lee hit a brace, while strikes from Lewis Tolson, Kieran Corley, Patrick Davies and Jordan Walton saw Saville Arms safely through.

Scholes Athletic increased their lead at the top of Division One to eight points over Saville Arms, although it could have been better as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ravenswharfe.

Ash Barnes and Gareth Jones hit the Scholes goals, while Danny Craven and Sam Hewitt replied for Ravenswharfe.

Saville Arms have two games in hand on Scholes and the top two meet in what should be a cracking contest this Sunday.

Scholes Athletic are also through to the Challenge Trophy following a 2-0 win over Westgate 23 back in November and they are joined in the last four by Roberttown Rovers.

The remaining quarter-final tie between St Ignatius and Snowdon is scheduled for February 12