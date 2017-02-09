Former Leeds youth winger joins Liversedge

Liversedge have swooped to sign former Leeds United youth player Piteu Crouz, who could be in line to make his debut when Retford United visit Clayborn in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Saturday (kick off 3pm).

Crouz was part of the United team who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup back in December 2014.

He also had a trial for Scunthorpe United Reserves, when he scored in a 3-0 win over Rotherham in April 2015.

The winger has since spent time with Czech Republic first division side FC Slovacko but has returned to England in a bid to resurrect his career.

Sedge boss Jonathan Rimmington knew Crouz from his time with Leeds and has persuaded him to join the Clayaborners and he has 11 league games remaining to impress any potential watching scouts.

Liversedge’s scheduled midweek game against AFC Mansfield was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and they will hope the bad weather eases off to allow Saturday’s match against Retford to go ahead.

Liversedge slipped to seventh place in the Premier Division table following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat away to Bridlington Town in a match which saw them reduced to nine men following the sendings off of striker Vaughan Redford and winger Steve Wales.

Retford lie second-bottom in the table, three points off safety, and if the game gets the go ahead Sedge will be aiming to complete a league double having won 5-1 in Nottinghamshire in November.

There are also exciting times off the field at Liversedge, who have agreed a deal with local estate agents Coughbrough and Co for the naming rights to their Clayborn ground.

Coughbrough and Co are co-owned by Liversedge chairman and former Premier League footballer Leigh Bromby, who has always been keen to give something back to the club where he began his career.

Coughbrough and Co have also agreed to sponsor Liversedge’s annual dinner, which takes place at Cleckheaton Sports Club on Friday, March 10 when guest speaker is former England player Peter Beardsley.

Tickets are priced £35 and are available from any Liversedge committee member, while the evening will also include entertainment from comedian Pete Emmett, along with an auction, raffle and games.