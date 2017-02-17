George Healey extend unbeaten run and stretch lead at top of Division One

George Healey extended their lead at the top of Spen Valley League Division One to 11 points thanks to a 2-0 victory over title rivals Inter Batley last Saturday.

It stretched George Healey’s unbeaten league run to 12 matches, with 10 wins and two draws, as they took another step towards the first division title with victory over the side lying second.

Lee Sykes and Olly Mitchell were the George goal scorers and they will look to maintain their run against Marsh this weekend.

Marsh earned a 6-4 victory in a cracking Spen Valley Memorial Trophy Group B game against Howden Clough.

Mark Wigley led the way with a hat-trick, James Binns bagged a brace, while Al Bolland was also on target as Marsh earned a second win in the competition and they lie third in the group, but 11 points off Savile United.

Palestino have already ensured they will top Group B, having won all seven games, while they are also top of the Premier Division with five wins and a draw from their six matches,

Palestino remain on course for the treble as they eased into the Spen Valley Trophy semi-finals with a 7-2 victory over first division Dewsbury West Side Reserves.

Abdul Qayum bagged a hat-trick, with Zubair Khan (two), Sana Ullah Naskat and Jamie Chadwick also on target for the winners.

Amar Maqsoon and Arbaaz Khan replied for West Side.

Palestino join Premier Division rivals Girlington and Athletico, along with first division representatives Inter Batley, in the last four.

Dewsbury Rangers switched their Yorkshire Amateur League Division One game against St Bedes to the 3G pitch at St John Fisher School to ensure it beat the wet weather.

However, the switch in venue was unable to prevent Rangers slipping to a 3-1 defeat.

Jarad Peltier put St Bedes ahead and Ty Akram volleyed home to double the advantage before half-time.

Rangers pulled a goal back through Jack Smith but Bedes man-of-the-match Adeeb Jawab fired home the visitors third goal to seal victory.

Raja Bilaal Khan had a day of mixed fortunes for Howden Clough Reserves in their West Yorkshire League Alliance Division Two game against Otley Town Reserves last Saturday.

Bilaal Khan was on the scoresheet as Clough earned a 3-1 win away to struggling Otley but he was later sent off after receiving two bookings.

Jake Weatherhead and Austin Broadbent were Clough’s other goal scorers as they earned a sixth win of the season, which leaves them 10th in the table.