Hartshead climb table after sealing away win

Hartshead moved up to 12th place in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division last Saturday after they secured a 3-2 win away to Sherburn White Rose.

There were mixed fortunes for Howden Clough in league cup competitions.

Clough’s first team bowed out of the West Yorkshire League Cup, losing 5-3 on penalties away to Swillington Saints after the sides had drawn 2-2.

Clough Reserves won 5-4 on penalties away to Hartshead Reserves in the League Trophy after they drew 3-3.

Maison Cleghorn, Owen Smith and Luke Squires were the Clough scorers.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves edged out Hunslet Club Reserves 3-2 on penalties after the sides fought out a goalless draw.

n Batelians failed in their bid to move top of Yorkshire Amateur League Division One as they lost 3-1 away to Garforth Rangers.

Norristhorpe fought out a 1-1 draw with Horsforth St Margaret’s Reserves and lie mid-table in Division Three.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves remain bottom of Division Four as they suffered an eighth straight defeat, going down 5-0 at home to Leeds City OB Thirds.

MoM Luke Harrison (two) and Liam Ramdsden struck as Norristhorpe Reserves won 3-1 at Centralians to set up a top of the table derby against leaders West End Park this week.

West End had Mylo Hooley (three), Jordan Midwood (two), Dean Brown and Scott Turner on target in a 7-2 win over Modernians Reserves.