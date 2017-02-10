Hartshead secure victory to maintain West Yorkshire promotion challenge

Hartshead maintained their promotion challenge in West Yorkshire League Division One last Saturday with a hard fought 3-2 win over Old Modernians.

The win keeps Hartshead second five points above promotion rivals Kippax and two behind Hall Green United, although they have played three games more than the leaders.

Goals from Joel Farrar, Stuart McCallum and Dale Wright were enough to secure Hartshead’s 12th win of the season.

Wyke Wanderers remain in ninth place after they slipped to a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Aberford Albion.

There was better news for Wyke’s Reserve side as they earned a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Pool Reserves in Alliance Division One, with Paulo Lewandoski scoring their goal.

Charlie Taylor bagged a terrific hat-trick as Hunsworth fought out a 3-3 draw away to Thornton United in the West Riding County Amateur League Division One.

Will Smith scored a consolation goal as Littletown Reserves suffered a 5-1 defeat away to Salts Reserves in Division Two.

Littletown and Lower Hopton saw their Premier Division games fall victim to the weather.

Littletown are still chasing three trophies but with 11 league games remaining and their involvement in two cup competitions, they face a tough run in.

Littletown are fourth in the table and trail leaders Golcar United by seven points but with four games in hand.

The Beck Laners travel to Golcar for a crunch game this Saturday.

Wheelwright slipped to a 7-1 defeat away to Sandal Wanderers in an eventful Yorkshire Amateur League Division Two game.

Wheelwright had a goal disallowed with the game goalless and although Johnny Beverley netted for the visitors, they trailed 5-1 at half-time, with Sandal bagging two more after the break.

Norristhorpe slipped to a 5-3 defeat at Farnley Sports Reserves in Division Three.

Norristhorpe scored early on but Farnley fought back to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Dan Gannon levelled from the penalty spot and although Farnley regained the lead, Norristhorpe again replied to make it 3-3.

The visitors tired in the final 20 minutes and Farnley took advantage to score two more goals and take the spoils.

Jack Oldroyd and Harrison Joyce were Norristhorpe’s other goal scorers.

Norristhorpe Reserves were made to work hard before earning a 3-2 win at home to Division Five strugglers St Bedes.

Norristhorpe appeared in control as they led 2-0 at half-time only for St Bedes to mount a fight back and the home side were left hanging on at the final whistle.

Goals from Zach Wood, Brad Wild and George Woodcock secured Norristhorpe all three points.

West End Park lie third in Division Six but they found runaway leaders Morley United too strong and slipped to a 6-3 defeat against the champions-elect despite a Levon Zderdicky brace and one from Mylo Hooley.

Batelians Reserves had Craig Marshall and James Bland on target but they slot 4-2 at home to Rothwell Reserves.