Inter Batley edge past Norfolk to book Spen Valley Trophy semi-final place

Inter Batley marched into the Spen Valley Trophy semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 win over Norfolk last Saturday.

Awaab Ahmed and Usman Dadhiwala struck for Inter, with Ilyas Lunat replying in a closely fought contest.

Inter are joined in the last four by Girlington and Athletico.

Girlington eased through thanks to a 7-0 win over first division side George Healey.

Mohammed Qasim smashed five goals, with further strikes from Adeeb Jawab and Shoaib Javed seeing them progress.

The Premier Division’s bottom side, Athletico, overcame Savile Youth 5-3 to book their semi-final spot.

Abdul Ghani and Danny Hussain bagged a brace apiece for Athletico, who also had Shazad Ali on the scoresheet.

Savile Youth replied through Tahir Polli, Sulaiman Aswat and Abdullah Aswat but it wasn’t enough to prevent them bowing out.

The quarter-final between the Premier Division’s top two teams, Paestino and Dewsbury West Side, was postponed and will be re-arranged.

Howden Clough and Savile Town played out an 11-goal thriller in the only Spen Valley League Division One game to be played last weekend.

Savile Town edged to a 6-5 victory, which leaves Clough bottom of the table.

Jemil Bhatti and Shane Thornton struck a brace apiece for Clough, who also had Corey Starkey on target, but they couldn’t prevent an eighth defeat of the season, while Savile Town had Sajeel Qadir (two), Zubair Hussain, Naveed Hafeez, Junaid Khan and Nomas Hussain to thank for victory.

Crown Gawthorpe closed the gap on Wakefield League Premier Division leaders Crackenedge to three points thanks to their 4-3 win over Eastmoor last Saturday.

Crown still have two games in hand on their near neighbours and are chasing a double after progressing to the Premier Division Cup semi-final thanks to a 13-0 thrashing of Fieldhead Hospital the previous week.

Crown have been drawn at home to Healdfield in the semi-final on a date to be arranged.

Crackenedge can move six points clear at the top on Saturday when they host Eastmoor and Crown do not have a game.

Fox and Hounds missed the chance to move top of Division Two when they were held to a 3-3 draw away to Thornesians.

In what is turning into a cracking promotion race, the top fours sides are separated by just a single point.

Fox and Hounds host Waterloo in the Division Two Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Overthorpe Sports moved up to eighth place in the table following an impressive 6-2 win over lowly Middleton Old Boys last week.