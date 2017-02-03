Jagger hits Overthorpe for six as Littletown close gap on Premier leaders

Littletown moved to within four points of West Riding County Amateur Premier Division leaders Golcar United thanks to a 7-0 win away to Overthorpe Sports last Saturday.

It proved a fruitful day for the Beck Laners as Golcar and third placed Newsome saw their games postponed, while second placed Huddersfield YMCA were held to a 2-2 draw at Honley.

Littletown also have at least three games in hand on the three sides above them following their eighth league win.

Littletown led 3-0 at half-time and added a further four goals to seal a comfortable win as in-form striker Joe Jagger led the way with a double hat-trick, while George Porter also netted.

Lower Hopton picked up a sixth win of the season as they overcame lowly DRAM Community 4-0.

Matthew Bugg hit a brace, while Lee Turner and Adam Womersley also netted.

Hunsworth remain bottom of Division One after slipping to a 4-1 defeat at home to Thornton United, despite Jack Meakin grabbing a consolation goal.

Wyke Wanderers suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Hall Green United, who moved above Hartshead to top West Yorkshire League Division One.

Wyke trailed 4-0 at half-time an although Matt Conway replied it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Andrew Weatherhead and Jake Weatherhead scored for Howden Clough Reserves but they lost 5-2 at Centralians Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Liam Gowan and Stuart Kiltic scored to earn Hartshead Reserves a 2-2 draw against Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves.

Dewsbury Rangers saw their Yorkshire Old Boys Shield exploits come to an end when they suffered a 4-0 quarter-final defeat at St Mary’s Yarm.

Batelians earned a 5-2 win away to Leeds Medics Thirds in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One.

Jermaine Moyce led the way with a hat-trick, while Robert Johnson and James Yazarlou also netted.

Norristhorpe suffered an 8-2 defeat at the hands of Leeds City Old Boys Thirds and have slipped to third-bottom in Division Five.

Batelians Reserves earned an impressive 5-1 win away Leeds City Fourths in Division Six as James Byrne struck a brace, while Craig Marshall, Scott Molloy and a Michael Royce penalty completed the win which saw Byrne and Jotham Barnett share the man-of-the-match accolade.

West End Park maintained their push for promotion in their first season as they overcame Rothwell Reserves 4-2.

Ayanda Moyo hit a brace, while Mylo Hooley and Ben Jagger also scored to secure West End’s victory.

Crown Gawthorpe moved up to second place in the Wakefield League Premier Division following a 13-0 victory over Fieldhead Hospital last Saturday.

Crown are now just three points behind Crackenedge with two games in hand.

Fox and Hounds Batley earned a 3-1 win away to Middleton Old Boys and are now just two points behind Division Two leaders Waterloo having played a game less.

Waterloo went down 2-1 away to third placed New Pot Oil.