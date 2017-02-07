Leeds United’s Garry Monk and Huddersfield’s David Wagner charged with misconduct following derby clash

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk and Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following the brawl which marred the end of Sunday’s West Yorkshire derby.

Monk and Wagner are facing touchline bans after being cited by the FA for their part in the mass scuffle that broke out after Huddersfield’s 90th-minute winner at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wagner, who ran onto the pitch in celebration after defender Michael Hefele sealed a 2-1 victory, has been hit with two separate charges for entering the field of play and for his role in the fracas that ensued on his return to the dug-out.

An angry Monk, who said Wagner’s reaction to Hefele’s goal had lacked “humility, respect and class”, stepped in front of the German as he jogged back up the touchline, causing a collision which prompted scuffling involving numerous players and staff from both clubs.

Monk faces a single charge of improper conduct relating to the brawl and the Leeds boss is at risk of his second touchline ban of the season having served a one-match suspension after his dismissal at Bristol City in September.

Wagner apologised for his celebration after full-time but his response to Hefele’s strike was a repeat of scenes witnessed in October when he ran onto the pitch to celebrate a late winner over Derby County. The FA took no action over that incident.

Leeds and Huddersfield, meanwhile, have both been charged with failing to control their players and staff. The clubs are likely to receive fines if the FA finds them guilty of the offence.

All parties have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the alleged breaches.

An FA statement read: “It is alleged that in or around the 89th minute of the fixture, the two clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, contrary to FA Rule E20(a).

“Huddersfield’s David Wagner is subject to two alleged breaches of FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour in entering the field of play amounted to improper conduct. It is further alleged his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

“It is alleged that Leeds’ Gary Monk breached FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.”

Leeds declined to comment on the charges but speaking after Sunday’s game, Monk insisted he did not expect any punishment from the FA, saying: “We weren’t the ones who were (doing) anything bad.

“I hold the highest values in my life - humility, respect and class. That’s what I hold highest and I make my players hold that.

“If someone doesn’t want to act like that then that’s their prerogative. It doesn’t mean that we all have to agree with it. That’s all I can say about the situation.”

Wagner, however, said Monk had been responsible for starting the scuffle by bodychecking him as he ran back to his technical area.

“In Germany it’s respectful if you celebrate with the players,” he said. “But I am in England and I have to respect the British football culture.

“What for me is disrespectful in Germany, and I think in England as well, is if you try to battle your opponent manager. This is disrespectful in my opinion and this is a lack of a respect.”