Leeds United sign York’s highly rated youngster

Leeds United have confirmed that they have signed promising forward Ryan Edmondson from York City for an undisclosed fee.

The highly rated 16-year-old is seen as a big hope for the future and has put pen to paper on a deal which runs until June 2020.

Edmondson made his first team debut for York last month, featuring in their 2-1 home victory over Brackley.

Leeds United supporter Edmondson was born in Harrogate and turned down interest from opposition rivals to sign for his boyhood club.

He will now immediately link up with Mark Jackson’s under 18s and Carlos Corberan’s under 23s.