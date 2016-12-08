Littletown and Hopton seal County Challenge Cup wins

Littletown and Lower Hopton progressed to the West Riding County Challenge Cup fourth round last Saturday.

Littletown led 1-0 but goals from Shane Snowdon and Brett Thompson saw Drighlington turn the tables before the visitors had two men sent off.

Littletown made their numerical advantage pay and sealed victory thanks to a George Porter brace plus a Kieran Senior goal and they host Headingley or Steeton in the last 16 on January 7.

Matthew Mulvihill’s first half goal was enough to see Lower Hopton progress and they entertain Sherburn White Rose in the next round.

Howden Clough went down 4-1 at home to Alwoodley, while Wyke Wanderers lost 2-0 away to Boroughbridge.

Hunsworth secured a first win in 12 West Riding County Amateur League outings.

Their 4-1 win away to Westbrook YMCA was Hunsworth’s first win since the opening day of the season but they remain bottom of the Premier Division.

Lower Hopton Reserves won 4-3 at Tyersal Reserves in Division Two with Bobby Evans, Devan Johnson and Craig Briggs among the scorers.

Hartshead remain second in West Yorkshire League Division One, five points off leaders Hall Green United, following a 5-0 win at Otley Town.

Hartshead Reserves went down 2-1 at home to Kippax Reserves in Alliance Division Two, while goals from Jake Weatherhead, Josh Wright and Owen Smith helped earn Howden Clough Reserves earn a 3-3 draw at Horsforth Reserves .

Dewsbury Rangers suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Horsforth St Margarets in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One, while goals from Stuart Otway and Jermaine Moyce were not enough to prevent Batelians going down 6-2 at home to Gildersome Spurs.

Wheelwright are up to third in Division Two after Johnny Beverley and Daz Forthergill hit a brace apiece in a 7-1 win at Lepton Highlanders.

Jordan Smith and Dan Smith were also on target, while Matt Killmister scored his first goal in seven seasons with the club.

Dean Mountain bagged four goals, while Lewis Collinson (two), Jak Oldroyd, Martin Sales and James Scurrah also struck as Norristhorpe thrashed Leeds Medics Fourth 9-2.

Norristhorpe Reserves enjoyed a 13-2 demolition of North Leeds Reserves in Division Five as Chris Roome hit four goals.

Sam, Everett (three), Scott Jordan (two), Jonny Austwick, Jack Brazier, Zach Wood and MoM Brad Wild completed the rout.

Matty Briggs hit a hat-trick, while Liam Smith (two), Alex Peace, Craig Thomas and 52-year-old Trevor Thomas also scored as Dewsbury Rangers Reserves won 8-2 at St Bedes Reserves.

Chris Goodair and James Byrne netted as Batelians won 2-1 away to Shire Academics Fourths in Division Six.

West End Park remain second in the table after a 3-1 win over Modernians Reserves.

Mylo Hooley (two) and Dan Williams also struck to seal West End’s sixth win of the season but they remain 10 points behind leaders Morley United.