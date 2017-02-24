Littletown defeat league leaders and remain on course for treble

Littletown moved up to second place in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division thanks to a thrilling 5-4 win over leaders Golcar United at Beck Lane last Saturday.

Littletown have closed to within four points of Golcar and still have four games in hand as they chase the title.

Joe Jagger continued his excellent form this season with a hat-trick, with Adam Jordan and Blake Maude also netting against Golcar.

Littletown are also still involved in two cup competitions as they chase a treble.

They face Steeton in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup semi-finals on a date to be arranged, while they meet Wyke Wanderers in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-finals at Liversedge FC on April 6.

Lower Hopton are targeting a top three finish as they have games in hand on the sides immediately above them.

Hopton secured an impressive 2-1 win at Campion last Saturday as Matthew Bugg and Nathan James scored either side of half-time.

Hopton can do local rivals Littletown a favour this week when they visit Golcar before they meet Newsome in a delayed Premier Division Cup quarter-final.

Hunsworth came from behind to earn a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Westbrook YMCA but they remain at the foot of Division One.

Darren Dransfield and Bobby Evans were on target for Lower Hopton Reserves but they lost 3-2 at home to Tingley Athletic in Division Two.

Hartshead bowed out of the West Yorkshire League Cup, narrowly losing their third round tie away to Premier Division side Robin Hood Athletic 1-0.

Hartshead lie second in Division One, two points behind Hall Green United but five ahead of third placed Kippax as they bid to win promotion to the top flight.

Hartshead Reserves earned a 5-4 victory over Sherburn White Rose Reserves and are second in Alliance Division Two as Oliver Fenton bagged a brace, while Christopher Jackson, Scott Motlib and Jordan Tailford also netted.

Jake Weatherhead was on target for Howden Clough Reserves as they went down 3-1 at home to Kippax Reserves.