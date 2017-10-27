Littletown made to work for Wheatley Cup success

Littletown were made to work hard before booking a place in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup quarter-final with a 2-0 win away to Dewsbury Rangers last Saturday.

Littletown have struggled somewhat in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division but last season’s beaten finalists are safely through after goals from Callum Wheatley and George Porter saw them progress and they travel to Wodkirk Valley in the last eight on November 18.

Woodkirk drew 2-2 with County Amateur Division One side Tingley Athletic before winning 4-3 on penalties.

Scott Austin and Jermain Savoury struck for Tingley with Lee Robinson and James Tesseyman replying to take the game to penalties.

Josh Lynn, Tesseyman, Josh Ward and Ryan Thackray were the successful Woodkirk penalty takers, while Tingley hit one spot kick over the crossbar and had another superbly saved by Adam Ramsey.

Overthorpe SC set up a cup quarter-final at home to Morley Town after defeating Howden Clough Reserves 6-1.

Jack Angus, Kristian Angus and Tim Clarke bagged a brace apiece for Overthorpe, with Jake Weatherhead scoring Clough’s consolation goal.

Morley Town sprang the shock of the round as they defeated County Amateur Premier Division champions Lower Hopton 4-0.

Kevin Mackay put Morley 1-0 up at half-time, while further goals from Adam Kenyon, Jovan Kioseff and Matthew Palmer sealed victory.

Drighlington eased into a 5-0 half-time lead during their tie with Wakefield League side Crown Gawthorpe and went on to secure a 6-1 win.

Harvey Booth and Andy Punter hit a brace apiece, with Sam Thorpe and Ryan Rhodes also on target.

Drighlington now host Wyke Wanderers in the last eight after they had a walkover against Batelians.

Morley United eased to a 7-1 win over Yorkshire Amateur League side Norristhorpe and they host Hartshead in the last eight after the West Yorkshire outfit overcame Gildersome Spurs Old Boys 2-0 in the other second round tie.