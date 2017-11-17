Littletown produce thrilling late fight back to earn share of spoils

Littletown produced a superb fight back as they came from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw against Thornton United in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division last Saturday.

Littletown trailed 1-0 at half-time and were 3-0 down after 70 minutes as Luke Hepton bagged a hat-trick for the visitors before the Beck Lane men fought back.

Joe Jagger bagged a brace and Patrick Sykes also struck as Littletown rescued a point which leaves them seventh in the table.

Lower Hopton slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Steeton and remain second-bottom.

Hopton led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Liam Royal and Michael Calvert before fourth placed Steeton fought back to snatch victory with Andy Briggs bagging a brace and Sam Rooke also on target.

Hunsworth remain second-bottom in Division One after they suffered a sixth defeat of the season when they went down 8-1 away to Overden West Riding.

Jed Cooper struck Hunsworth’s consolation goal but unbeaten leaders Ovenden had John Booth (hat-trick), Terry Ryan (two), Andrew Bailey, Greg Porter and Jordan Wadsworth on target.

Overthorpe SC moved up to fifth place after they had Jack Angus (two) and Tim Clarke on target in a 3-2 victory over Bradford, who replied through a Dave Rooney brace.

Hartshead claimed their fifth win in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division when they overcame Headingley 2-1.

Hartshead led 2-0 at half-time and although Ashley Austin netted an 88th minute goal for Headingley, the home side held on for victory which leaves them 10th in the table.

Howden Clough remain bottom of Division One after they slipped to a 6-1 defeat at home to Whitkirk Wanderers.

The game was over as a contest by half-time as Whitkirk led 5-0 and they had a Glenn Hendrix hat-trick plus goals from Daniel Sheriffe and Ryan Stainforth to thank for their success.

Wyke Wanderers are second in the table, just a point behind leaders Rawdon Old Boys, after they recorded a 10th win from 13 matches as they secured a 3-2 victory away to Oxenhope Recreation.

Karl Fawcett led the way with a brace and Joseph Walshe also netted as Wyke claimed a 10th win of the season.

Hartshead Reserves are third-bottom in Alliance Division One after they suffered a 5-2 defeat away to Headingley Reserves.

Howden Clough Reserves slipped to a sixth defeat of the season in Alliance Division Two as they went down 8-1 away to Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves.

Jack Wright scored as Clough only trailed 2-1 at half-time but Whitkirk took complete control after the break to add a further six goals.

Liam Gales bagged a brace, while Ashton Campbell, Brad McKenzie, Glenn Wood and an own goal also contributed to the tally.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves recorded a fourth win of the campaign to move away from the foot of the table as they defeated Ilkley Town Reserves 3-1.

Wyke led 2-1 at half-time as Sam Digby hit a brace and added a third after the break to complete the win despite James Brennan replying.